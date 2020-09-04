1/1
Wilbur V. Crozier Jr.
Wilbur V. Crozier, Jr., 81, a lifelong resident of Gary, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020, with family by his side. Wilbur's story began on July 14, 1939, as the firstborn son of the late Wilbur, Sr. and Adella Crozier. His fondest childhood stories center around his loving relationship with his paternal grandfather, John, who lived in the family home until he died in 1952. Wilbur started his first job as a neighborhood paperboy at a young age, which endeared him to many local families. He attended Israel C.M.E as a young boy. In his final years, Wilbur was a student of Shepherd's Chapel. He famously advised everyone to get a good 'Bible-based' teacher who walked through the bible line by line, verse by verse. Wilbur graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1957. He went on to earn degrees from Worsham College of Mortuary Science and later from Ivy Tech in Culinary Arts. He spent 25 years working at US Steel but found a second career working for Gary Community Schools in food prep. He was a self-taught 'jack of all trades' who enjoyed building and repairing things. He (along with his wife) built their family home from the ground up. Wilbur also loved to document his children and grandchildren's lives, as evidenced by the volumes of archived video recordings he leaves behind.

Wilbur lost his wife of 46 years, Willa, just one short year ago. His brother, Ronald Crozier, also predeceased him.

Left to cherish in his memory are his children, Wilbur III (Erika), Louis Sr.(Kim), Lori Lincoln (Keith Gethers), Cheryl, and Ruby (Russell) Morton. 13 Grandchildren, Sean Morris, Wilbur IV, Lauren Lincoln, Louis, Jr., Mitchell, Simone, Eric, Evan, John and Denver Parker, Raiza, Rayelle, and Roman Morton. 2 Great Grandchildren, Calie and Sir Morris. 1 Sister, Carol (John) Hill. Sister-in-law, Patricia Crozier. Bandy family in-laws. Former spouse, Louise Culpepper. Lifelong friends, Kenneth Barnes, John Key, and Kenneth Law. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Wilbur was cremated, according to his wishes. The family will celebrate his life at a date to be determined. Send your contact information to crozierr1@yahoo.com for notification.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 4, 2020.
