|
|
Passed away August 10, 2019. He graduated from Horace Mann High School, Class of 1982. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was employed as a Semi-Truck Driver. He was preceded in death by his mother, Earner Love Clark; father, Will H. Jones, Sr. ; three brothers; one sister; three nephews and two nieces; He leaves cherish his memories, loving wife, Denise Jones; daughters, Tynieka (Lajuan) Brown, Jazzmin Jones, TaKiesha McGlaston; sons, Tyler Jones, Martel Hall, Edward Bibbs,II , James McGlaston-Williams; sister, Alberta Bryant; brothers, Philip Clark, Albert Clark, Kevin Jones, David Jones; grandchildren, Da'Real and Maiya and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation and Funeral Service will be Monday August 19, 2019 at New Mount Moriah Baptist Church 1917 Carolina St. Gary, IN. Visitation will be 9:00am – 11:00am. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00am.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019