Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Mount Moriah Baptist Church
1917 Carolina St.
Gary, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mount Moriah Baptist Church
1917 Carolina St.
Gary, IN
Will Henry Jones Jr. Obituary
Passed away August 10, 2019. He graduated from Horace Mann High School, Class of 1982. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was employed as a Semi-Truck Driver. He was preceded in death by his mother, Earner Love Clark; father, Will H. Jones, Sr. ; three brothers; one sister; three nephews and two nieces; He leaves cherish his memories, loving wife, Denise Jones; daughters, Tynieka (Lajuan) Brown, Jazzmin Jones, TaKiesha McGlaston; sons, Tyler Jones, Martel Hall, Edward Bibbs,II , James McGlaston-Williams; sister, Alberta Bryant; brothers, Philip Clark, Albert Clark, Kevin Jones, David Jones; grandchildren, Da'Real and Maiya and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation and Funeral Service will be Monday August 19, 2019 at New Mount Moriah Baptist Church 1917 Carolina St. Gary, IN. Visitation will be 9:00am – 11:00am. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00am.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019
