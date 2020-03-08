|
Willa Beatrice Rhymes, age 89, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Willa was employed for 32 years with the Gary Public Library where she retired as a Library Clerk. She leaves to cherish her memories, Lyle Rhymes, Benita Rhymes, Sondra Carr and Charlotte Ford; niece, Sandra Ireland; five grandsons, Justin Lopez, Kristofar Rhymes, Pierre Carr Christian Ford and Isaiah Ford; three loving great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church, 456 Hamlin Street, Gary, IN 46406. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020