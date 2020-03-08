Home

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church
456 Hamlin Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church
456 Hamlin Street
Gary, IN
View Map

Willa Beatrice Rhymes

Willa Beatrice Rhymes Obituary
Willa Beatrice Rhymes, age 89, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Willa was employed for 32 years with the Gary Public Library where she retired as a Library Clerk. She leaves to cherish her memories, Lyle Rhymes, Benita Rhymes, Sondra Carr and Charlotte Ford; niece, Sandra Ireland; five grandsons, Justin Lopez, Kristofar Rhymes, Pierre Carr Christian Ford and Isaiah Ford; three loving great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church, 456 Hamlin Street, Gary, IN 46406. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
