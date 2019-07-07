|
Willa J. Hyatt, 86, of Ellenwood, GA passed on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 1:00 PM at Allgood United Methodist Church 640 Allgood Road Stone Mountain, GA 30083 with Rev. Dr. Theophilus Stanford, officiating. Interment services will be held at Ridge Lawn Cemetery (MLK section) in Gary, Indiana on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Noon. She leaves to cherish loving memories, five children: Alfred (Alicia) Hyatt, Jr., Kendall (Melanie) Hyatt, Karen (Darby) Brayboy, Marshon (Margaret) Hyatt and Tonya (Troy) Thompson and 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 7, 2019