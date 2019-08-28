Willa Mae (Bandy) Crozier traded this earthly life for heavenly peace on August 5, 2019. She was the eldest of 13 children born to the union of Willie and Ruby Bandy on September 9, 1943 in Birmingham, Alabama. Willa attended Gary Pubic Schools and graduated from Froebel High School in 1961. After graduation she worked for US Steel - Gary Works where she remained 40 years until her retirement in 2002.



Willa was predeceased by her loving parents Willie and Ruby; brothers Reginald, Sr. and Benny, Sr.



Left to cherish in her memory is her husband of 46 years, Wilbur Crozier, Jr. Daughters: Cheryl, Ruby (Russell) Morton, Lori Lincoln (Keith) Gethers Sons: Wilbur III (Erika), Louis Sr. (Kim); 3 Sisters: Sandra Price, Angelia Bandy and Debra (Morris) Nelson; 7 Brothers: Robert (Laura), Ricky (Sheila), Darroyl, Ronald (Patricia), Kenneth (Gloria), Jeffery and William (Michelle). Grandchildren: Roman, Rayelle and Raiza Morton, Eric and Evan, John and Denver Parker, Lauren Lincoln, Louis Jr. and Simone, Shawn Morris, Mitchell and Wilbur IV. 2 Sister in laws: Carol (John) Hill and Patricia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



The family will gather to celebrate Willa's life on August 30, 2019 at the Community Center in Hobart, IN from 4-8 pm. 111 E. Old Ridge Road. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019