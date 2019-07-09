|
|
William A. Davis (Bill, Billy, Yack), age 61, lifelong Gary resident, passed away on July 3, 2019. William was a 1975 graduate of Roosevelt High School and 25 year employee of Inland Steel. A resident of Carolyn Mosby High Rise and former resident of Marshalltown Terrace. Survived by: son, Andre Davis (Faribault, MN); two sisters: Jo Ann Hill, Mishawaka, IN, and Shirley A. Davis, Gary, IN; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019, 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. with family hour from 5:00p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN. Funeral services Friday, July 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1917 Carolina Street, Gary, IN; Rev. W. N. Reed, officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune from July 9 to July 11, 2019