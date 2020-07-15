William A. Elliott "Bill", Age 66, passed away at home. He was a graduate of West Side High School, Class of 1971, received a Bachelor's degree at National University (1985) and a Master's degree at University of Phoenix (2012). In 1996, Bill relocated to Gary, IN after living 25 years in San Diego, CA. He retired from the United States Navy in 2000 having obtained the rank of E6 as a Gunner's Mate First Class (Surface Warfare Specialist). He has worked as a case manager/investigator for the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), an instructor in the Gary Community School Corporation JROTC program and a swim instructor, a Field Examiner for the for the Department of Veteran's Affairs (VA), and retired as a civil/criminal investigator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Chicago office. He was employed as an Adjunct Professor at Purdue University Northwest as an instructor in criminal investigations, a course that he developed and taught for over twenty years. He is a member of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries, the Northwest Indiana Corvette Club (NWICC), and the Chicago chapter of the University of Phoenix Alumni Association.Bill was preceded in death by parents, Maggie Staples and Samuel Wright; aunts, Nettie Black, Susie Rhymes and Fannie Meeks; uncles, William A. Elliott and Ben Elliott.He is survived by his loving and devoted family: wife, Cheryl; daughter, Kortney (Pierre) Shivers of San Diego, CA; son, Maurice (LaShaun) Lyles of Merrillville, IN, brother, Donnie Elliott of Fairfield, CA; sisters, Dr. Debra Tolliver of Anchorage, AK and Daphane Staples of Merrillville, IN; brother-in-law, Palmer L. Whittemore, Jr.; aunt, Connie Kirkland of St. Louis, MO; uncle, Lloyd Elliott; close niece, Brittany Staples of Merrillville, IN; Grandson, Jeremih William Shivers of San Diego, CA, and "love" grandchildren, Carlton Joshua Jones of Evanston, IL, Kristyn Monte'a Lyles of Geist, IN, Maurice Justin. Lyles of Geist, IN, Diamond McDaniel and Kacie Rae Walker. Close friends, Elder Eddie and Lynn Scott, Dwaine and Claudia Terry, Dwayne Roberts of Irvine, CA, Kathleen Medina of San Diego, CA, Charles and Sue Cook, Romielle Roper and Diane Wheeler. Also, many other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Public Viewing & Visitation: Friday, July 17, 2020 (9:00am-11:00am)Funeral Service: Friday, July 17, 2020 (11:00am) all services will be held at Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries - 4285 Cleveland Street - Gary, IN 46408Social distancing required, masks optional.Internment: Oak Hill Cemetary