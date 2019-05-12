Home

Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
William "Bill" Anderson

William "Bill" Anderson Obituary
William "Bill" Anderson, age 88 of Crown Point, passed away May 10, 2019. He was a graduate of Franklin College. Bill was a former teacher and basketball coach at Gary Edison. He then went to The School City of Hobart where he was a teacher, Assistant Principal, and Pool Director. Bill was preceded in death by his wife- Laura. He is survived by his children- William R. Anderson, Cheryl (Rick) Turmire, Guy (Sharon) Anderson, Laurie (Bob) Dille; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Services will end at the funeral home with cremation to follow. www.burnsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on May 12, 2019
