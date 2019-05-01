Home

Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
William Applewhite Obituary
William Applewhite, a longtime resident of Gary, Indiana, passed away on April 21st, 2019 at 71 years of age. He was born September 30th, 1947, in Darling, Mississippi to the parents of Ollie and Agnes Applewhite. William and Lessie was married March 22nd, 1970 in Quitman County. He dedicated his life to Jehovah and was baptized on Saturday, June 30th, 2018. This was one of the happiest days of his life. William was an avid sports fan and his favorite teams was The Cowboys, Bears and Bulls he also loved classic cars, gardening and cooking. William was preceded in death by his parents Ollie and Agnes Applewhite; daughter Patricia Denise Applewhite; brothers Melvin and Alfred Applewhite; and sister Mary Robinson. He was survived by his wife Lessie Applewhite; children Donelle, Michelle and LaTisha Applewhite; (grandchildren) Devonte, Jalen (grandsons mother Ivraline Applewhite) and MaKaleigh Applewite; brother - James Ollie Applewhite; cousins - Terry (Diane) Applewhite; Jessie (Bessie) Applewhite; Charles (Tammy) Applewhite and he also leave to mourn aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. A viewing will be held at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home located at 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408 on Friday May 3rd 2019 between the hours of 12-8pm. A memorial service will take place at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness on Saturday May 4th at 11am located at 300 East 55th avenue Merrillville, Indiana 46408.
Published in the Post Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2019
