William Brackett Jr. Obituary
William Brackett Jr. age 86 was born February 21, 2019 in Chicago, IL to William(Hallie Mae) Brackett Sr. He served in the United States Army and retired from US Steel after 42 years of service. William was a dedicated member of Spirit of God Fellowship. He passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019. William was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Alice Agee. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Eirtha; Son: William III (Ruth) Brackett; Daughters: Angela Randolph, Veronica Brackett, and Anna Lisa (Dave) Herb; Grandchildren: Claude Dixon, Lun-Ya (Leroy) Harris, Alesia (Arthur) Glenn, Felicia Monroe, Samuel Hinton, Leah Williams, Elaytheia (Dr. Nicholas) Cain, Idris Randolph and Kenisha Burks; 18 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren; Sisters: Hallie King and Grace Green; sisters-in-law Freda Reid, Mollie (Melvin) Hatten and Faith (Victor) Davis and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins. A memorial service celebrating William's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 am at Spirit of God Fellowship, 1010 Roosevelt St., Gary, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the in memory of William L. Brackett Jr. at .
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019
