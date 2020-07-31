1/1
William "Bill" Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our dad, best friend and brother, William "Bill" Chapman passed away July 23, 2020 in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Born to Seffie and Walter Chapman of Rensselaer, Bill grew up to be a great athlete and fisherman and held an admirable work ethic at BP, where he was a skilled pipefitter.

He married Nancy Wagner and together they raised five children. His enjoyment of fishing and love for his family and good friends developed into a decades-long tradition of excursions to his favorite Northern Ontario fly-in outpost. Although the road trips were fun, it's also where Bill most enjoyed spending time with his family and became the wonderful dad, grandpa and friend he was known to be.

Bill's hearty laugh, great hugs and a lap ready for any-sized grandkid will be missed. His daughter, Kathy (Ken) Whittaker; son, Mike (Teresa) Chapman; daughter, Lisa (Bill) Garner; son, Tim (Dia) Chapman; and his daughter Julie Chapman, are missing his ever-present smile. Bill will also be missed by his brothers, Charles (Marie) Chapman, Larry (Mary Sue) Chapman, Roger (Carol) Chapman and Steve (Susie) Chapman; and sisters, Judy (Ralph) Rosenkranz and Geraldine (George) Clouse. Bill dearly loved his 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and his many nieces and nephews and their children. He had many lifelong friends as well. We like to think that Bill is with his lifelong friends, Fuzz and Raymond, enjoying sunny days of fishing and catching that huge Walleye that got away.

Preceding in death were his parents; and one brother, Robert Chapman.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Eagles Heart and Cancer Telethon at www.eaglescancertelethon.org in memory of Bill Chapman.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
247 W. Johnson Road
LaPorte, IN 46350
219-362-3100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved