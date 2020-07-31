Our dad, best friend and brother, William "Bill" Chapman passed away July 23, 2020 in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Born to Seffie and Walter Chapman of Rensselaer, Bill grew up to be a great athlete and fisherman and held an admirable work ethic at BP, where he was a skilled pipefitter.
He married Nancy Wagner and together they raised five children. His enjoyment of fishing and love for his family and good friends developed into a decades-long tradition of excursions to his favorite Northern Ontario fly-in outpost. Although the road trips were fun, it's also where Bill most enjoyed spending time with his family and became the wonderful dad, grandpa and friend he was known to be.
Bill's hearty laugh, great hugs and a lap ready for any-sized grandkid will be missed. His daughter, Kathy (Ken) Whittaker; son, Mike (Teresa) Chapman; daughter, Lisa (Bill) Garner; son, Tim (Dia) Chapman; and his daughter Julie Chapman, are missing his ever-present smile. Bill will also be missed by his brothers, Charles (Marie) Chapman, Larry (Mary Sue) Chapman, Roger (Carol) Chapman and Steve (Susie) Chapman; and sisters, Judy (Ralph) Rosenkranz and Geraldine (George) Clouse. Bill dearly loved his 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and his many nieces and nephews and their children. He had many lifelong friends as well. We like to think that Bill is with his lifelong friends, Fuzz and Raymond, enjoying sunny days of fishing and catching that huge Walleye that got away.
Preceding in death were his parents; and one brother, Robert Chapman.
Cremation will take place. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
