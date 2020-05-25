William Charles Bennett Jr. age 74 of Gary, In passed away on April 21,2020. He was born on March 2, 1946 to the late William C. Bennett Sr. and Pearl Bennett Wallace. William graduated from Froebel High School in 1964. He attended Central Missouri College. Honorably discharged from U.S. Army where he served as a M.P. Member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. He worked for BNSF Rail Road for several years. William was preceded in death by both parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother. William leaves to cherish his memories wife Kathleen Calhoun Bennett, daughter Cecily Bennett Allen, son William Charles Bennett III, 4 sisters Gilda Jones, Kim Woodfaulk, Karen Bennett and Nicole Thomas, 2 brothers Chris Thomas and Latrail Thomas and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





