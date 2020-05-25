William Charles Bennett Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Charles Bennett Jr. age 74 of Gary, In passed away on April 21,2020. He was born on March 2, 1946 to the late William C. Bennett Sr. and Pearl Bennett Wallace. William graduated from Froebel High School in 1964. He attended Central Missouri College. Honorably discharged from U.S. Army where he served as a M.P. Member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. He worked for BNSF Rail Road for several years. William was preceded in death by both parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother. William leaves to cherish his memories wife Kathleen Calhoun Bennett, daughter Cecily Bennett Allen, son William Charles Bennett III, 4 sisters Gilda Jones, Kim Woodfaulk, Karen Bennett and Nicole Thomas, 2 brothers Chris Thomas and Latrail Thomas and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved