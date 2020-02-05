|
William D. Darling Sr. age 88 of Gary, IN. passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his home. He was born August 5, 1931 in Sledge, MS to the late Robert Sr and Ruth (Johnson) Darling. On September 20, 1952 he married the love of his life Ida Mae Wooten in Love, MS. Preceded in death by his parents and one child. William leaves to cherish his fond memories his wife and 6 children. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-10:00a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 10:00a.m. all services at Northlake Church of Christ 1000 E. 21st Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020