Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Northlake Church of Christ
1000 E. 21st Avenue
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Northlake Church of Christ
1000 E. 21st Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Darling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. Darling Sr.


1931 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William D. Darling Sr. Obituary
William D. Darling Sr. age 88 of Gary, IN. passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his home. He was born August 5, 1931 in Sledge, MS to the late Robert Sr and Ruth (Johnson) Darling. On September 20, 1952 he married the love of his life Ida Mae Wooten in Love, MS. Preceded in death by his parents and one child. William leaves to cherish his fond memories his wife and 6 children. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-10:00a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 10:00a.m. all services at Northlake Church of Christ 1000 E. 21st Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -