Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Revelation Baptist Church
3140 West 21st Avenue
Gary, IN
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Revelation Baptist Church
3140 West 21st Avenue
Gary, IN
William David Carr Obituary
Carr, William David, age 81, long-time resident of Gary, IN, formerly of Harlan, Kentucky, passed away on November 14, 2019. David attended grade and high school in Kentucky and earned a BS degree in Business administration from Kentucky State College. David worked as an Internal Revenue Service officer, retiring in 1994. A member of the New Revelation Baptist Church. Survived by: loving companion and caregiver, Rae A. Brown; sister in law, Coleen Brown, Cincinnati, Ohio; Nieces, Lanette (Kevin), Courtney and Katie Jones, Indianapolis, IN; Special Cousin, Kelly (Larry) Thomas; sisters in Love: Shirley A. Davis and Minnie Davis (Texas); and a host of other relatives and friends. All services at New Revelation Baptist Church, 3140 West 21st Avenue, Gary, IN on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Visitation: 10:00 a.m. and Funeral at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Edward C. Turner, Pastor, officiating; and Eulogy: Rev. W. N. Reed, New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
