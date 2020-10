William Davis Jr "Sonny" passed away On Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born in West Memphis, Arkansas. He is a Martin Luther King graduate and served in the United States Army. He worked at Banner University Medical Center and previously worked at Union Tank in East Chicago for over 25 years. William was preceded in death by his parents, William Davis Sr. and Mary Howard Davis, brother Charles Otis Davis and sister Mary Davis. Visitation Wednesday October 14, 2020 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, In. Internment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, In.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store