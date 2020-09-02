1/1
William Edward Day
1963 - 2020
William Edward Day of Merrillville, Indiana made his heavenly transition on August 25, 2020. He was born to James W. Day and Gladys (Fitzgerald) Day on March 21, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio. He attended East High School in Columbus, Ohio and gave his life to Christ at an early age. William had a wide and varied professional life working as a Police Officer for several years before becoming a cross country truck driver for more than 30 years. Becoming a truck driver was almost like a "calling" allowing William to have "pop-up" visits with family, reconnect with old friends, meet new people, and talk to them about anything. On August 8, 2009 William married the love of his life, OraLee Lovell, whom he loved and cherished until his transition to his heavenly home.

William was preceded in death by his father, James W. Day; mother, Gladys Fitzgerald – Day; Brothers; James Day and Tim Day and Sister, Janet Day all of Columbus, Ohio

He leaves to cherish his memory; Loving Wife, Ora Lee (Lovell) Day, Merrillville, Indiana; devoted daughter, Elizabeth Nicole Day of Columbus, Ohio; Sisters, Ardelia (Prince)Naigow, Dea Day of Columbus, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Chapel. Interment Private. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
September 1, 2020
William, a nephew that stuck on me when I got out of the service in July 1964. My brothers children were my children, I loved them all. We were and still are a close family with great ties. Our hearts a very heavy at this Giant Nephew that cared about the family. William Edward would call and get the latest of the family. My children were raised up with him and my Brother James William's children. This is a loss that hits our heart. His Uncle Andrew and Aunt Gwyen Day will miss him truly. Aunt Sharon B. Day, and Uncle Roy Thomas Day will never forget the love and grace of this young man that represented his father James William (Bill) Day. May the Grace of God and the Power of the Holy Spirit transition this child HOME. Amen.
Roy Day
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
William was a great-nephew and friend, he always let you know how much love was in his heart for the family. William gave me so much comfort when his grandmother (Annie) went home to be with the Lord and was there in the good times and never allowed you to have a bad day, especially with his uncanny jokes. I will miss you and will continue to memorize you in my heart. RIH
NELSENA A DAY
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
