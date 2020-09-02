William, a nephew that stuck on me when I got out of the service in July 1964. My brothers children were my children, I loved them all. We were and still are a close family with great ties. Our hearts a very heavy at this Giant Nephew that cared about the family. William Edward would call and get the latest of the family. My children were raised up with him and my Brother James William's children. This is a loss that hits our heart. His Uncle Andrew and Aunt Gwyen Day will miss him truly. Aunt Sharon B. Day, and Uncle Roy Thomas Day will never forget the love and grace of this young man that represented his father James William (Bill) Day. May the Grace of God and the Power of the Holy Spirit transition this child HOME. Amen.

Roy Day