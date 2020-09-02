William Edward Day of Merrillville, Indiana made his heavenly transition on August 25, 2020. He was born to James W. Day and Gladys (Fitzgerald) Day on March 21, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio. He attended East High School in Columbus, Ohio and gave his life to Christ at an early age. William had a wide and varied professional life working as a Police Officer for several years before becoming a cross country truck driver for more than 30 years. Becoming a truck driver was almost like a "calling" allowing William to have "pop-up" visits with family, reconnect with old friends, meet new people, and talk to them about anything. On August 8, 2009 William married the love of his life, OraLee Lovell, whom he loved and cherished until his transition to his heavenly home.
William was preceded in death by his father, James W. Day; mother, Gladys Fitzgerald – Day; Brothers; James Day and Tim Day and Sister, Janet Day all of Columbus, Ohio
He leaves to cherish his memory; Loving Wife, Ora Lee (Lovell) Day, Merrillville, Indiana; devoted daughter, Elizabeth Nicole Day of Columbus, Ohio; Sisters, Ardelia (Prince)Naigow, Dea Day of Columbus, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Chapel. Interment Private. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com