1/1
William Gassion
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
William Gassion was born in 1938 in Sardis, MS. He made his transition on Sunday, October 4th, with his family by his side. William retired from USS after 30 years. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife Bertha Gassion; daughters Mary Gassion-Akin and Lytonya Gassion; two sisters Maggie McKinney of Sardis, MS, Gennie (James) Bradford of Clarksdale, MS; brothers Stanley Gassion of Gary, Indiana, John (Lovie) Gassion of Senatobia, MS, George (Pamela) Gassion of Sardis, MS and Joe Gassion of Queens, NY; two sisters in law, Rosemary Gassion of Gary, Indiana and Betty Gassion of Water Valley, MS; a special God Daughter, Shanee Porter; 8 grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. All Services Saturday October 10, 2020. Visitation at 9:00am and the Private Home Going will start shortly after at 11:00am - New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 5444 Harrison Street, Merrillville, Indiana 46410. Due to COVID-19, the service is for immediate family only. Professional Services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Life Missionary Baptist Church
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
New Life Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 8, 2020
Cuz i will truly miss you. Will miss your jokes, your laughter, your kind heart. God picked you as one of his chosen one. Take your rest now.
Your cuz Maylou!
Mary Hurt
Family
