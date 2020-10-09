William Gassion was born in 1938 in Sardis, MS. He made his transition on Sunday, October 4th, with his family by his side. William retired from USS after 30 years. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife Bertha Gassion; daughters Mary Gassion-Akin and Lytonya Gassion; two sisters Maggie McKinney of Sardis, MS, Gennie (James) Bradford of Clarksdale, MS; brothers Stanley Gassion of Gary, Indiana, John (Lovie) Gassion of Senatobia, MS, George (Pamela) Gassion of Sardis, MS and Joe Gassion of Queens, NY; two sisters in law, Rosemary Gassion of Gary, Indiana and Betty Gassion of Water Valley, MS; a special God Daughter, Shanee Porter; 8 grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. All Services Saturday October 10, 2020. Visitation at 9:00am and the Private Home Going will start shortly after at 11:00am - New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 5444 Harrison Street, Merrillville, Indiana 46410. Due to COVID-19, the service is for immediate family only. Professional Services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





