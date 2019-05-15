William H. Cox age 90 of Gary, Indiana. passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.Cox was born in Jackson, Tennessee January 2, 1929 to Frank and Hattie Cox. He attended Merry High School in North Jackson, Tennessee. William was a member of Pilgrim M.B. Church where he served as a Deacon. He moved to Gary in 1945 where he worked for the Post-Tribune as a janitor and later moved to Rockford, Illinois 1946 where he entered the Military at a young age. He was a prisoner of War for 33 Months receiving the Purple Heart, Two battle stars, unit citation, and also Presidential Medal of South Korea and many more medals after his discharge. Cox was preceded in death by parents, wife Verdie Cox, step daughter Denise Robinson, eight brothers, and five sisters. He leaves to cherish his fond memories 3 sons William Cox Jr., Maurice Cox, and Chauncey (Michelle) Cox, two step children Linda Ramsey and Raymond Bowden, 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren 2 great great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Pilgrim M.B. Church, 1301 W. 21st Ave. Rev. Andre McGee Officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune on May 15, 2019