Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim M.B. Church
1301 W. 21st Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim M.B. Church
1301 W. 21st Ave
View Map
William H. "Moody" Cox

William H. "Moody" Cox Obituary
William H. Cox age 90 of Gary, Indiana passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.Cox was born in Jackson Tennessee on January 2, 1929to Frank and Hattie Co. He attended Merry High School in North Jackson, Tennessee. William was a member of Pilgrim M.B. Church where he severed as a Deacon. In 1946 William entered the Military at a young age. He was a prisoner of War for 33 months receiving the Purple Heart, two battle stars, unit citation and also Presidential Medal of South Korea and many more medals after his discharged. William worked and retired from Ford Motor Company. Cox was preceded in death by parents, wife Verdie Cox, daughter Denise Robinson, son Raymond Bowden, eight brothers and five sisters. He leaves 5 children William Cox Jr., Maurice Cox, Chauncey (Michelle) Cox, William (Josephine)Bowden and Linda Ramsey, 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren 2 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at Pilgrim M.B. Church 1301 W. 21st Avenue. Rev. Andre McGee officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2019
