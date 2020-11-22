William Henry Adams, Jr. affectionately known as "Gordon Keith" and "Sonny" (age 81) was born on August 12, 1939 to the late Minnie Lee (Addison) Adams and William Henry Adams, Sr. in West Point, MS and departed this life for eternal rest on November 17, 2020. In addition to his parents Gordon was preceded in death by his son Victor Adams, sisters, Alma (Earl) Hanks, Helen (Will) Holland, and Alice Rose Gibson. Gordon was raised in East Chicago, IN and graduated from E.C. Washington High School. Gordon attended Indiana University NW where he studied accounting, and he proudly served in the United States Army. Shortly thereafter, Gordon relocated to Gary, IN and began his career at LTV (U.S. Steel) where he was a dedicated and loyal employee until his retirement. Above all Gordon loved his family and was a devoted father. He was a mentor to many, a Pioneer, Triumphant Leader, Activist, Musician, Radio Personality, Co-Founder of Steeltown Records (1966), and a Music Producer who wrote, produced, and contributed to many projects. Gordon's most notable musical contribution is having discovered Michael Jackson and the Jackson Five, signing them to a management and recording contract in 1967 and producing their first single "Big Boy" released in 1968. Gordon has been recognized on various national platforms for his sincere passion for music and for launching Michael Jackson's successful career. Gordon was heavily involved in community outreach focused on saving families and efforts to rid the city of Gary of crime and violence; he earned a reputation as "The Humble Servant" or "Servant". Gordon was vocal about racial inequities and was a critical figure during the civil rights movement. Gordon was loved and well respected and never met a stranger; he had a love for God and even during his last months he imparted his love of God to his caregivers. Over the years Gordon attended and was a member of several committees, boards, non-profit organizations, and Churches; prior to his illness and passing he was a member of Spirit of God in Gary, IN. He leaves to cherish his memories daughters Yvette Adams, Kynesha (Deron) Swain, Kameka (Major) Sutton, and Tanya Stubblefield; sons Rondell Adams, Timothy (Mande) Adams, Kristopher Adams, Cory Adams, and Keyon Fuller, mothers of his children/former spouses the late Glories Ann McKinney-Wade, Loretta Adams, and Anita Fuller, special grandson who was like a son Devon Adams, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, and business acquaintances. Services will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Life Renewed Harvest Ministries 505 W. Ridge Rd. Gary, IN 46408. Visitation 9:00-11:00 AM and the funeral will be immediately after at 11:00 AM, an Honorable Veteran interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.





