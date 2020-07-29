William Houston Cannon, Jr., age 90, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
William is survived by his brother, Richard D. (Blanche) Cannon, Sr. of Kentwood, MI; three nephews: Richard Cannon Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Lawrence Cannon of San Ramon, CA and Karl (Sharlene) Cannon of Rocklin, CA; two nieces: Carole Redwine of Caledonia, MI and Valerie Cannon of Austin, TX; five great-nephews: Antony Koroma of Brooklyn, NY, Karl Cannon II of Irvine, CA, David Cannon of Rocklin, CA, Adonis Cannon of Austin, TX and Xavian Cannon of San Ramon, CA; one great-niece, Brittany Cannon of Austin, TX and her mother, Camilla Cannon; and great-great nephew, Julian Cannon of Austin, TX.
William was preceded in death by his parents: William Houston Sr. and Ida Cannon; brother and sister-in-law: Lawrence and Ruth Cannon; and nephew, Mark Cannon.
William was a graduate of Froebel High School, class of 1947 and retired from US Steel as a Burner with 35 years of service. He enjoyed drawing and reading.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Geisen Funeral and Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410. Entombment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required; and lounge and reception areas are closed, so food donations are not being accepted.
