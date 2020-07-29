1/
William Houston Cannon Jr.
William Houston Cannon, Jr., age 90, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

William is survived by his brother, Richard D. (Blanche) Cannon, Sr. of Kentwood, MI; three nephews: Richard Cannon Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Lawrence Cannon of San Ramon, CA and Karl (Sharlene) Cannon of Rocklin, CA; two nieces: Carole Redwine of Caledonia, MI and Valerie Cannon of Austin, TX; five great-nephews: Antony Koroma of Brooklyn, NY, Karl Cannon II of Irvine, CA, David Cannon of Rocklin, CA, Adonis Cannon of Austin, TX and Xavian Cannon of San Ramon, CA; one great-niece, Brittany Cannon of Austin, TX and her mother, Camilla Cannon; and great-great nephew, Julian Cannon of Austin, TX.

William was preceded in death by his parents: William Houston Sr. and Ida Cannon; brother and sister-in-law: Lawrence and Ruth Cannon; and nephew, Mark Cannon.

William was a graduate of Froebel High School, class of 1947 and retired from US Steel as a Burner with 35 years of service. He enjoyed drawing and reading.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Geisen Funeral and Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410. Entombment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required; and lounge and reception areas are closed, so food donations are not being accepted.

You may leave a message or share a memory on William's on guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 769-3322
