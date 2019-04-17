|
William Howard Borders ,87, of Gary, Indiana passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was a productive teacher in the Chicago Public School System for many years. Preceded in death by parents Herbert (Ada Mae) Borders and brother Edward Borders. He leaves to cherish his fond memories; wife of 55 years Pat Borders; daughter Analda (Cedric) Merritt; son Andre (Cherilyn)Borders; 6 grandchildren; one great grandchild; brother Herman (Arnita) Borders; sisters-in law Marie Borders and Marilyn Hill; special cousin Lois Outlaw and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, April 19, 2019 from 12noon -8:00p.m. with family hours and Omega Psi Phi rites from 6-8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral services Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 626 West 21st Avenue Gary, Indiana. Pastor Charles M. Morgan officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019