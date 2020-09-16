1/
William J. Torres
1928 - 2020
William J. Torres, age 92, of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1928 in Arecibo Puerto Rico, to Francisco Jimenez Figuroa and Eloisa Torres. William retired from US Steel where he worked for 44 years as a heavy equipment operator. He loved his family and dedicated his life to taking care of them. He was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Church. William was knowledgeable in many subjects. He enjoyed reading, fishing, hunting, camping and gardening. Above all, he loved spending time with his family at the beach. He will always be remembered for his selflessness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Angela H. Torres; sons, Martin Torres, William Torres; daughters, Lucy M. (Juan) Cardona, Connie (Hector) Rivera, Lolita Torres, Susan J. Torres; 13 loving grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and many other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Jimenez Figuroa and Eloisa Torres; daughter, Theresa J. Torres; grandson, Juan Cardona, Jr.; brothers, Jose Pepe Iglesias and Francisco Pacheco Torres Jimenez; sisters, Luz Marie Iglesias, Carmen Rivera; and his special aunt who encouraged him to follow his dreams, Juanita Figuroa. Visitation for William will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel, 3781 Central Ave., Lake Station, IN 46405. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 am directly at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368. He will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery. For more information, please call (219) 962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
3781 Central Ave.
Lake Station, IN 46405
(219) 962-1606
Memories & Condolences

September 15, 2020
Sending out condolences and prayers to the Torres family.
JoAnn and Albert Ventura
Friend
September 15, 2020
FLY HIGH MR. TORRES YOU WILL BE SO MISSED & LOVED BY SO MANY PEOPLE HEAVEN'S A BEAUTIFUL PLACE JUST FOR YOU TO ENJOY FROM HEAR ON OUT WITH OUT PAIN AND A LOT TO GAIN
MICHAEL GLENN
Friend
September 15, 2020
Daddy
Praise God for a wonderful, kind loving father. I pray God opens his heart & Kingdom for you my precious father (William J Torres)
Dad I love you so much!!!
Dad give sister Theresa a big hug for us, dad we will be together soon...
RIP my loving father...
Love Lolita
L T
