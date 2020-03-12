|
|
William J. Tutlewski, age 72, of Dune Acres, IN passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1947 in Gary, IN to Walter and Donna (Wranish) Tutlewski. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Frey) Tutlewski; son, William J. Tutlewski Jr.; stepdaughters, Lori Ann (Herb) Fitzgerald and Michelle (Eric) Hansen; grandchildren, Stephen, Lucas, Mikenzie, Lorraine, Kayla and Michael; brother, Robert (Delores) Tutlewski; and nephews, Robbie (Kaleigh) and John (Mandy). He was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Jill Tutlewski. William was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. A Catholic Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Rd., Chesterton, IN 46304. There will be a visitation on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway in Chesterton, IN 46304. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of William Tutlewski may be made to, the University of Chicago; Dr. Mary Strek's Advanced (ILD) Lung Disease Research Fund, 5841 S. Maryland Avenue, MC 6076, ATTN: Elneda Boyd, Chicago, IL 60637. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020