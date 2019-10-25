Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
True Vine Church Of God In Christ
3521 Hemlock St
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
True Vine Church Of God In Christ
3521 Hemlock St.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
William Leon Rhines Obituary
William Leon Rhines a.k.a Dub and Bill was born on December 01, 1930 in Lizella, GA to the late Adolphus and Veola Rhines (Harmon). William departed this life on Monday, October 14, 2019 surrounded by family in Durham, NC. William was an Honorary Veteran, Bill served his country in the Armed Forces of the United States during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. William owned a auto mechanic business – Rhines Auto Service from 1974-1989. William was proceeded in death by his parents Adolphus and Viola Rhines, wife Joretha Rhines (Jo), daughter Billi Jo and three granddaughters.William "Dub" leaves to cherish his fond memories children Sheri Burton, Bruce (Denice), Rosalyn (Terry) Fletcher, ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, sisters Mary Blakey, Doris Prince, brothers J.D. (Linda) Hairston Tommie (Donna) Hairston, sister-in-laws Rosie Cottonham, Mae Ruth (Tony) Commack, Barbara Grant, nephews, nieces, and special friends.William leaves to cherish his fond memories children Sheri Burton, Bruce (Denice), Rosalyn (Terry) Fletcher, ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, sisters Mary Blakey, Doris Prince, brothers J.D. (Linda) Hairston Tommie (Donna) Hairston, sister-in-laws Rosie Cottonham, Mae Ruth (Tony) Commack, Barbara Grant, nephews, nieces, and special friends. Visitation Saturday October 26,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at True Vine Church Of God In Christ 3521 Hemlock St. East Chicago,In . Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood,Il. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019
