William Martin Kelly born February 24, 1944 transitioned to glory July 8, 2019.
He was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Gary, IN Class of 1962.
Martin is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Mary Alma Kelly; father, Henry Fluellen; and sister Henrietta Fluellen.
William leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Maurice Kelly (Glynis) of Lansing, MI; seven grandchildren: and one great grandson; four brothers Virgil M. Kelly, East Chicago, IN; Albert K. Thomas, East Chicago, IN; Arthur L. (Nora) Frazier, East Chicago, IN; Holland (Margaret) Fluellen, Hammond, IN; four sisters: Patsy (Pattie Mae) (Tyrone) Wesley-Brown, Hammond IN; Theresa L. Kelly, Hammond, IN; Mary A. Frazier, Carmel, IN and Annie R. (Dorie) Johnson, Gary, IN. William also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from July 14 to July 15, 2019