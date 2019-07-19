William "Billy" McEllis, age 53, of Demotte, IN passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born on October 25, 1965 in Gary, IN to Frank and Beverly McEllis who preceded him in death.



Billy is survived by his loving daughter, Sabrina (Aaron Meek) McEllis; grandson, Liam Meek; siblings, Frank "Mac" McEllis and Tom (Jeanee) McEllis; many nephews and great-nieces.



Billy is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Tim Tyler and Tina McEllis.



Billy worked at Wise Way for many years. He loved football, especially the Detroit Lions. He enjoyed watching wrestling and the History Channel and playing the guitar. He was a loving father, son and brother and will be missed by many.



Friends may visit with Billy's family on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3:000- 7:00 PM at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Funeral services will take place on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel with Fr. James Meade officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.



For further information please call Mileva or Dave at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (219)736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com Published in the Post Tribune from July 19 to July 20, 2019