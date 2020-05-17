William Davis Mugoodwin made his transition Tuesday, May 12th 2020 at the age of 86 years young. William was an entrepreneur for many years, he was also steel worker and he served in the U.S. Army. He was also a self proclaimed video photographer and handyman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Augusta Hughes and Willie Houston Mugoodwin; sons Calvin, William, and Melvin Mugoodwin; Brother, John Moore, and special Aunt Judith Bradford. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Davella Mugoodwin; children, Michelle (Christian) Pugh, Willie Mugoodwin, Micheal Steward, Erica Hunter, LaTrese (Marcus) Daniels, Delphine Nutall and Julious Meyer; Siblings, Eddie Moore, Annie Lee Hear, Sue Ann Morrow, Geneva Edwards and Gladys Williams; grandchildren; great-grand children; nieces; nephews, cousins and other relatives. Services will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace" 421 W 5th Ave. Gary, In 46402. Viewing will begin 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with funeral immediately following at 2:00 pm.





