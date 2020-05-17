William Mugoodwin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Davis Mugoodwin made his transition Tuesday, May 12th 2020 at the age of 86 years young. William was an entrepreneur for many years, he was also steel worker and he served in the U.S. Army. He was also a self proclaimed video photographer and handyman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Augusta Hughes and Willie Houston Mugoodwin; sons Calvin, William, and Melvin Mugoodwin; Brother, John Moore, and special Aunt Judith Bradford. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Davella Mugoodwin; children, Michelle (Christian) Pugh, Willie Mugoodwin, Micheal Steward, Erica Hunter, LaTrese (Marcus) Daniels, Delphine Nutall and Julious Meyer; Siblings, Eddie Moore, Annie Lee Hear, Sue Ann Morrow, Geneva Edwards and Gladys Williams; grandchildren; great-grand children; nieces; nephews, cousins and other relatives. Services will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace" 421 W 5th Ave. Gary, In 46402. Viewing will begin 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with funeral immediately following at 2:00 pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Funeral
02:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved