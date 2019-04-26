Home

William (Bill) R. Young, 79, of Mesa, Arizona went to be with our Lord on April 10, 2019. He was surrounded with family.Bill was born February 10, 1940 in Leroy, Indiana to Chester and Grace Young. He spend the last 30 plus years happily with Carol Bujwit at his side. He loved his Chicago Cubs and was fortunate enough to attend several Spring Training games cheering them on. His beloved Cubs winning the World Series was very special to him!William was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Charles (Chuck), and Harold (Skeet), and his sister Dorothy (Busker).Surviving are his children Doug, Tammy (Hicks), Ron, Chris (Oman) and Kevin (Oman), fourteen grandchildren, Briana, Zane, Leigh (Cody), Dave (Hicks), Dan (Hicks), Bonscott, Sammy, Nathan (Smolek), Matthew (Smolek), Nick (Oman), Nathan (Oman), Audrey (Oman), Ava (Oman) and Mackenzie (Oman), four great-grandchildren, Dominic (Cody), Leo (Cody), Colin (Hicks) and Tommy (Hicks) as well as several nieces and nephews.The family will be holding a private memorial at a later date.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019
