William Randall Turner Jr. 82, of Gary, Indiana unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020. He was a caring, compassionate person who exhibited strength, love and concern through action.
A graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1955, he then attended Tennessee State University and pledged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He served our country in the US Army (Military Police), and then retired from the US Postal Service after 42yrs. He was a long-standing member of St James A.M.E holding various offices throughout the years including Choir President, Stewart, and Financial Secretary. William was an avid sports enthusiast his entire life, from grade school to college. He participated in the following sports: Basketball, Bowling, Football, Baseball, etc. He also even enjoyed taking family to sporting events and truly enjoyed watching all sports on TV. Welcoming him to his new home will be his father William R. Turner Sr. (Sonja) mother Jennye P. Turner sister Isabelle Turner, uncles Roy Parham (Mae Della) James Parham father & mother in-law Nelson and Ann Sampson grandson Ricardo Pizano II sister-in-law Mary Sampson He leaves to cherish memories his loving wife Judy, 5 children Cori Dilosa (Darius) Thomas Beers, Robert Beers, Karen Beers, Lisa Jakich12 grandchildren Darius Jr (A'Vesha) Tevin (Teneia) Jordan, Niles, Jesse, Zachery(Heather) Jacqeline, Tanya (Bobby) Michelle, Autumn (Joe) Adam, Karen 25 great grandchildren Ayden, Dakota, Skylar, Aubrei, Tevin Jr, Tahlia, Brave, Rick III, Aeriall, Chandler, Kyle, Ryan, Emma, Matthias, Trenton, Lauren, Cassidy, Lana, Ethan, Madelyn, Logan, Mily, Elena, Layla, Mia 2 great-great grandchildren Grigio, Amelia in-laws Dorothy Rehling (William), Wilma Lockhart (Michael), Charles Sampson, Susan Atwell (Roy) and a host of additional family and friends; Visitation Saturday, April 11, 2020 9-11:00 a.m. (View & Go)Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Livestream via Guy & Allen Facebook and YouTube Channel: William R. Turner Jr. Memorial @11:00 a.m.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020