William Scott


1933 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Scott Obituary
William "Bob" Scott was called home to heaven on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1933 in Hazlehurst, MS (Copiah County). He graduated from Parrish High School, entered the US Army and earned an honorable discharge. He moved to Gary, IN where he worked and retired from US Steel Gary Works after 32 years as an 18-2 Bar Mill Foreman. He married Delores K. Chandler on August 10, 1957. He received Christ as a young man and was a faithful member of the Male Chorus of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Ellison Scott and Lee Etta Turner Scott, his sister Katie Scott Dukes and his brother J.D. Scott. Bob leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 62.5 years, Delores K. Scott of Gary, IN; children Elder Connie Elaine Scott of Fort Wayne, IN and Elton W. Scott of Gary, IN; 2 grandchildren, Tiffany and Raekwon, 6 brothers, 1 sister, 1 sister-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Correction of Viewing Time has Change, to Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 12 noon-4:00 p.m. (View & Go). Private Funeral & Internment Thursday, April 9 at 11am. Rev. Isaac Culver officiant.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
