Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Sonny" Sutton


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Sonny" Sutton Obituary
was born in Morganfield, Kentucky on September 30, 1934 to the late Andrew and Mary Agnes Sutton. He was the fourth oldest of eight children. He served in the Korean War and received a Purple Heart for his years of service. After an honorable military career, William moved to Gary, IN where he began working at United States Steel Mill (USS). After many years of service William retired from the US Steel Mill, but his love for working led him back to the workforce and he began his career at the United States Postal Service. He retired from USPS after many years of service. On Tuesday, June 4, 2019 William peacefully entered a heavenly slumber. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Mildred Sutton of Gary, IN, four children, Michele A. Sutton of Gary, IN, Maria J. Sutton-Foster of Warren, MI, William A. Sutton Jr., and Andrew J. Sutton of Detroit, MI, two beautiful granddaughters, Kia M. Foster and Keisha G. Foster of Warren, MI, siblings, David Sutton, Lillie Mae Mullen, Kathy Sutton, Charles (Eleanor) Sutton, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday June 14, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now