was born in Morganfield, Kentucky on September 30, 1934 to the late Andrew and Mary Agnes Sutton. He was the fourth oldest of eight children. He served in the Korean War and received a Purple Heart for his years of service. After an honorable military career, William moved to Gary, IN where he began working at United States Steel Mill (USS). After many years of service William retired from the US Steel Mill, but his love for working led him back to the workforce and he began his career at the United States Postal Service. He retired from USPS after many years of service. On Tuesday, June 4, 2019 William peacefully entered a heavenly slumber. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Mildred Sutton of Gary, IN, four children, Michele A. Sutton of Gary, IN, Maria J. Sutton-Foster of Warren, MI, William A. Sutton Jr., and Andrew J. Sutton of Detroit, MI, two beautiful granddaughters, Kia M. Foster and Keisha G. Foster of Warren, MI, siblings, David Sutton, Lillie Mae Mullen, Kathy Sutton, Charles (Eleanor) Sutton, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday June 14, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.