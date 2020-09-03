1/1
William Thomas
1947 - 2020
Willie made his transition on August 16, 2020, at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. God embraced William in his arms and enfolded him in His love, exchanging time for eternity. His parents, Porter and Willie B. Thomas; one sister, Bernice Hall; three brothers, Lee Thomas, Sam Thomas, Shane Thomas; and step-daughter, Sharon Adams, all of whom preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of fifteen years, Willie Robinson-Thomas; six daughters: Jacqunetta Sims, Charmellia Thomas, Ebone Thomas, all of Chicago, IL, Shannon Harris, Nicole Thomas and Stephanie (Camaron) Branch, all of Danville, IL; five sons: Willie Terrell Bridges of Kileen, TX, Darnell Thomas, Vincent (Tiffany) Thomas and Jovan (SaMike) Thomas, all of Chicago, IL; thirty-two grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; six brothers: Ivory, Milton (Linda), Lee Earnest (Patricia), all from Chicago, IL, Tom, and Youlandia, both from AR; six sisters: Ruthie, Kathie, Bettie, Gwendolyn, Etora (Jerome), all from Chicago, IL, Charletta (Willie Frank), Ceretha, all from AR; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Due to social distancing, the repast is for intermediate family only.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
September 2, 2020
Hello family! Although our dad ((Porter) left his mark on each one of us, I think William was the brother who looked more like him than any of the others. He was a good looking, dark-skinned man with beautiful eyes.
I was saddened to hear of William’s sudden demise. I am praying for his wife Willie, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and of course my brothers and sisters TJ, Ruth, Ivory, Peerlillian, Cassanova, Milton, Lee Ernest, Charletta, Gwen, Bettie, Kathie, Etora, Jerome and their families; special prayers for our Uncle Tom (TB) and Aunt Grace. God is with the Thomas Family. He sees and He knows. He loves you and so do I. His love will bring comfort in the days to come. God Bless!!

Ceretha
Ceretha Crowder
Sister
