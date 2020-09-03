Willie made his transition on August 16, 2020, at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. God embraced William in his arms and enfolded him in His love, exchanging time for eternity. His parents, Porter and Willie B. Thomas; one sister, Bernice Hall; three brothers, Lee Thomas, Sam Thomas, Shane Thomas; and step-daughter, Sharon Adams, all of whom preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of fifteen years, Willie Robinson-Thomas; six daughters: Jacqunetta Sims, Charmellia Thomas, Ebone Thomas, all of Chicago, IL, Shannon Harris, Nicole Thomas and Stephanie (Camaron) Branch, all of Danville, IL; five sons: Willie Terrell Bridges of Kileen, TX, Darnell Thomas, Vincent (Tiffany) Thomas and Jovan (SaMike) Thomas, all of Chicago, IL; thirty-two grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; six brothers: Ivory, Milton (Linda), Lee Earnest (Patricia), all from Chicago, IL, Tom, and Youlandia, both from AR; six sisters: Ruthie, Kathie, Bettie, Gwendolyn, Etora (Jerome), all from Chicago, IL, Charletta (Willie Frank), Ceretha, all from AR; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Due to social distancing, the repast is for intermediate family only.