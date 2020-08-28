William (Bill) W. Baldwin, Ph.D.
80, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Ft. Wayne, IN.
Born in Fort Wayne, IN on July 27, 1940 to Hiram and Ethel (Smith) Baldwin. Resident of Fort Wayne, IN and formerly of Gary, IN (Miller Beach), and Snow Lake, Fremont, IN; married to Sharon M Sutton on June 25, 1975. Bill was a graduate of Indiana Central College and received his Masters and PhD from Indiana University, Bloomington.
He retired after 42 years of combined educational service from Indiana University Northwest Medical School in 2005 as Assistant Dean and Executive Director of the Northwest Center for Medical Education, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, and in his early career a teacher at George Washington High School in Indianapolis IN. He was the 2005 recipient of the distinguished Sagamore of Wabash Award; a member of: Rotary International in which he was the 2004-2005 Governor, District 6540; and the United States Power Squadron. He and Sharon enjoyed travelling, playing golf, and he was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by daughter Kimberly C. Covell-Campbell and son-in-law Frank Campbell, Osawatomie, KS; step-grand-daughter, Krystle Campbell (Ryan Gindlesperger), Pittsburg, PA; brother-in-law Wayne Lantz, Fort Wayne, IN; and numerous cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Joanne B. Lantz and Alvera M. Shaw, brother-in-law David R. Shaw, and nephew David J. Shaw.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rotary International or Indiana University Northwest School of Medicine
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 am Monday, August 31, 2020 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana. Dr. William Smith will officiate the service. Due to the current pandemic masks will be required. Internment provided by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com
.