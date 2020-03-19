|
|
William "Ping" Washington age 71, of Gary, In passed away on March 10th. William is a graduate of The Roosevelt High School Class of 1967. William is survived by his devoted wife, Catherine Washington; Daughters, LaToya Washington, LaTrice (James) Wright, Patrece Brookshire, LaTonya Donald, Jamie Johnson, Brittany Miller and Monique Miller; Sons, William (Kayla) Washington III, Kim (Anita) Paulk, Robert Donald and DeVon Miller; Brothers, Dwight (Patricia) Golden, Dana Washington and Vince( Janice) Golden; Sisters, Wilma Golden, Alverta Turner, Elva (James) Clark and Donna Washington And a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand children and great grand children. Preceded in death by his son, Anthony Jerome Washington; mother, Katherine(Robert) Golden; father, Willie Washington; brothers, Wardell, Darrell and Dorsey Golden; Sister, Veronica Golden. Visitation 9:00am- 11:00am, Saturday, March 21st, 2020, funeral services to follow at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace" 421 W 5th Ave, Gary, Indiana 46402.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020