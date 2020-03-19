Home

Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
William Washington

William Washington Obituary
William "Ping" Washington age 71, of Gary, In passed away on March 10th. William is a graduate of The Roosevelt High School Class of 1967. William is survived by his devoted wife, Catherine Washington; Daughters, LaToya Washington, LaTrice (James) Wright, Patrece Brookshire, LaTonya Donald, Jamie Johnson, Brittany Miller and Monique Miller; Sons, William (Kayla) Washington III, Kim (Anita) Paulk, Robert Donald and DeVon Miller; Brothers, Dwight (Patricia) Golden, Dana Washington and Vince( Janice) Golden; Sisters, Wilma Golden, Alverta Turner, Elva (James) Clark and Donna Washington And a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand children and great grand children. Preceded in death by his son, Anthony Jerome Washington; mother, Katherine(Robert) Golden; father, Willie Washington; brothers, Wardell, Darrell and Dorsey Golden; Sister, Veronica Golden. Visitation 9:00am- 11:00am, Saturday, March 21st, 2020, funeral services to follow at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace" 421 W 5th Ave, Gary, Indiana 46402.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020
