Willie Ann Davis (Harris) 6-10-39 to 3-16-2020. Willie Ann passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and supported by Unity Hospice. Willie Ann attended Calumet High School and retired from Nabisco & Co. after 30 years of service. She was a faithful member of Clark Road Missionary Baptist Church for more than 40 years. A Celebration of Life for Willie Ann will be held at a later date. The family Thanks everyone for their words of encouragement and loving support. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace"
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020