Willie C. Hargrove
1927 - 2020
Willie C. Hargrove (WC) was born to Ben and Eola Manuel on March 28, 1927 in Winona Mississippi. WC transitioned on May 20, 2020 at Methodist Northlake Hospital. WC was joined in matrimony on May 13, 1950 to Addie B. Weeks and 6 children were born within this union where he also raised his nephew Willie Earl Fullilove. WC retired from LTV Steel Mill with 42 years of dedicated service. WC also was the first African American craneman. WC was preceded in death by his loving wife Addie B; grandson, Dorian Key; parents; brothers and sisters. WC is survived by his 6 children: Willie Meta, Randall, Dexter, Dwayne and Natasha along with loving daughter-in-laws and son-in-law Patrice, Cecila, Barbara and Adrian; 17 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. WC was known as the Patriarch, Advisor, Listener and most importantly the Leader of a 5 generation family. He will truly be missed. A viewing will be held to celebrate his life at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN 46402 on Saturday, May 30, 2020 3:00PM-6:00PM.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 28, 2020.
