Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
New Nazareth M.B. Church
1601 E. 21st Ave.
Willie C. Maxwell


Willie C. Maxwell Obituary
Age 75, born February 22, 1945 to Girtha Griffin and the late Samuel Maxwell, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. A Gary resident for over 55 years, he was a self-employed and held several different jobs during his lifetime. Willie C. was a loving and caring man who believed in helping others. If you needed him, he was there without asking any questions. He lived a full and productive life. Willie C. was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Maxwell; son, Jeffrey Maxwell, father, Samuel Maxwell and sisters, Lula Mae Johnson and Mary Lee Hilliard. He leaves to cherish his fond memories, 6 children: Willie, Glenn, Lisa (John) Maxwell of Gary, IN; Amy (Shawn) Maxwell of Ottawa, IA; Cynthia and Gretta (Corey) of Minneapolis, MN, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday March 3, 2019 12-8 p.m. Family hours 6-8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Funeral service Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. New Nazareth M.B. Church 1601 E. 21st Ave. Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020
