Age 75, born February 22, 1945 to Girtha Griffin and the late Samuel Maxwell, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. A Gary resident for over 55 years, he was a self-employed and held several different jobs during his lifetime. Willie C. was a loving and caring man who believed in helping others. If you needed him, he was there without asking any questions. He lived a full and productive life. Willie C. was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Maxwell; son, Jeffrey Maxwell, father, Samuel Maxwell and sisters, Lula Mae Johnson and Mary Lee Hilliard. He leaves to cherish his fond memories, 6 children: Willie, Glenn, Lisa (John) Maxwell of Gary, IN; Amy (Shawn) Maxwell of Ottawa, IA; Cynthia and Gretta (Corey) of Minneapolis, MN, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday March 3, 2019 12-8 p.m. Family hours 6-8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Funeral service Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. New Nazareth M.B. Church 1601 E. 21st Ave. Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020