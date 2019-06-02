|
|
Willie Dyer age 84, passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019. He was born to Albert Dyer and Eliza Buchanan on August 4, 1934 in Natchez, Mississippi. Mr. Dyer served as a Correctional Officer for 33 years at Westville Correctional Facility. He is preceded in death by both parents; sister Marguerite Blanton, and brother James Dyer. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 47 years, Diane Dyer, children Glenn Arnold, Pam John, Willie Dyer Jr., Timothy Dyer, Angela Kelley, Triny Howell, grandchildren; Kermit, Ladriana and Jason. Visitation will take place Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 10am until time of service at Love Feast Church of God in Christ 2456 Chase Street Gary, Indiana 46404. Funeral service will begin at 11am. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 2, 2019