Willie Esther Adams
Willie Esther Adams age 87 of Gary,In was called in to eternal life on July 9,2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Dr. Levi L. Thomas, her mother, Willie Mae Thomas, her sister, Rev. Minnie L. Williams, and brothers, Rev. Dr. Andrew M. Thomas, James L. Thomas, & Levi L. Thomas Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories, devoted husband of 65 years, Cyphus (Phil) Adams, son, Alphonzo (Tara) Adams, daughters, LaFrancia (James) Payne, Cordelia Adams, Pamela (David) Wise, Djuana Anderson, Yalonda (Pastor Edward) Sims, Mecca (Ronald) Lane, goddaughter, Phoebe (Bobbie) Tucker, & special daughter, Georzella Turner; sister-in-laws, Barbara Thomas, Elmer Jean Thomas, Ruby Thomas, Gloria Hudson, and Eartha Lee Brooks; 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; dear friends, Ruby Etoi Smith, Lannie Dawson, Marian Broden & Hazel Byrd; and a host of nieces and nephews, church family and friends. Visitation Tuesday July 21, 2020 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, In. Funeral Wednesday July 22, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Victory Life Christian Center 5686 McCasland Ave Portage, In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, In


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral
11:00 AM
Victory Life Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
