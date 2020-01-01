|
|
Willie Frank Latiker, 72, of Gary, IN, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents Ora and Mary Lee Latiker, and brothers MJ and Ezell Latiker. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rafiah, children Shalane Erica Latiker and Michael James Latiker all of Gary, IN, four siblings, brothers Ora Latiker Jr., Lawrence (Alice) Latiker of Gary, IN, Laplois Latiker of Jackson, MS, and sister Carolyn Stevens of Chicago, IL and a host of family and friends. Visitation will take place Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell, and Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN (219) 887-1852, with funeral services following at 10 a.m.
Published in the Post Tribune from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020