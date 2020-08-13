Mrs. Willie Grace Washington was born March 22, 1930 to the late Chester Nixon and Bernice Bell Nixon. She is preceded in death by two sons, Howard Washington and Sylvester (Eyes) Washington and two grandsons Brennen Washington and Lynn Bailey. Life came to an end on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Lutheran Life Village in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She accepted Christ at an early age. She attended Washington High School in East Chicago, Indiana. She was united in marriage to A. J. Washington. To this union 11 children were born. She worked at the East Chicago Rehab Center for 10 years as a Head Cook. She leaves to cherish her memories nine loving sons: Chester Washington of Vaiden,MS, Harold (Joyce) Washington of Hammond, IN, Kenneth Lee Washington, Maurice Washington, Arthur (A.J.)Washington , Scott Washington of East Chicago, IN, and Lawrence Jones Jr. of Indianapolis, IN. five loving daughters: Norma Jean Smith of Gary, IN, Vanessa(Maurice) Upshaw of Fort Wayne, IN, Amanda Washington of Fort Wayne, IN, Lisa Malowski of Hammond, IN, and Melva YaYa of Lafayette, IN. One sister: Shirley Washington and one brother: Bobby Keyes, both of Texas. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All Services Saturday August 15, 2020. Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. at Love Feast C.O.G.I.C. 2456 Chase St. Gary, In. Burial Fern Oak Griffith, In.





