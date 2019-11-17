Home

Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Willie James Sutherland, 70, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born December 13, 1948 in Pickens, MS to Sampson and Ella Mae Sutherland. Mr. Sutherland was a proud graduate of Froebel High School class of 1968. He went on to serve his country in the Army. He was a respected and well loved retiree of the U.S. Steel Mill in Gary where he worked for 34 years. Services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN 46402. Visitation will be 9:00am - 11:00am. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00am
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019
