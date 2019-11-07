|
94, was born on December 16, 1924 in Rossville, TN. He passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. He was a member of New Shiloh MB Church and retired from Inland Steel with 42 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys Reason and Cornell Winton Sr.; his wife Louise of 68 years; daughter Sonya Millard; two step-sons: James Walker, John Bates; and one great-grandson Elijah James Daniels. He leaves to cherish his memory five daughters: Verda (Elijah Daniels) of Merrillville, Brenda Winton, Jacqueline Walls, Melody Yvette Lindsey of Gary, Gwendolyn Winton of Merrillville. Two sons: Derrick Carlton Winton and Terrance Lamar Winton of Gary. One stepson, Simon Crawford of Rossville, TN. 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren. Two sisters: Mary Madison and Betty Roby; one brother, Augustus Johnson. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. All services will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at New Shiloh MB Church, 1727 W. 15th Avenue. Visitation 10:00a.m.-11:00 a.m. funeral services to follow visitation. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Officiating Pastor Corey D. Jackson. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019