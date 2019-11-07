Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Shiloh MB Church
1727 W. 15th Avenue
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
New Shiloh MB Church,
1727 W. 15th Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Winton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie James Winton


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willie James Winton Obituary
94, was born on December 16, 1924 in Rossville, TN. He passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. He was a member of New Shiloh MB Church and retired from Inland Steel with 42 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys Reason and Cornell Winton Sr.; his wife Louise of 68 years; daughter Sonya Millard; two step-sons: James Walker, John Bates; and one great-grandson Elijah James Daniels. He leaves to cherish his memory five daughters: Verda (Elijah Daniels) of Merrillville, Brenda Winton, Jacqueline Walls, Melody Yvette Lindsey of Gary, Gwendolyn Winton of Merrillville. Two sons: Derrick Carlton Winton and Terrance Lamar Winton of Gary. One stepson, Simon Crawford of Rossville, TN. 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren. Two sisters: Mary Madison and Betty Roby; one brother, Augustus Johnson. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. All services will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at New Shiloh MB Church, 1727 W. 15th Avenue. Visitation 10:00a.m.-11:00 a.m. funeral services to follow visitation. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Officiating Pastor Corey D. Jackson. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -