Willie Johnson of Gary, Indiana was born May 25,1930 in Forest City, Arkansas. He transitioned his life on Saturday May 16, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. Willie was a retiree of Republic Steel in Gary, Indiana. Preceded in death by his parent's Frank Johnson and Carrie Dent; sons Willie Johnson Jr. and Michael Johnson; daughter Jacqueline Johnson; brothers Vernon Powell (Estella) and Milton McIntosh (Willa). Willie leaves to cherish his fond memories wife of 53 years Maxine Johnson, daughters Pamela Johnson, Beverly Bogard, Carmen Johnson, and Sonya (Greg Frierson)Johnson; brother Joseph (Janice ) Dent, sister-in-law Debra Givens, special granddaughters Michelle Daniels and Ronda Rutledge, special niece Patricia Hood and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.View & Go Visitation Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Live stream on Facebook @ Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.