Willie Larkin age 85 passed away Thursday March 21, 2019. He was born to Odessa (Spratt) Larkin-Porter on August 16, 1933 in Thomaston, Alabama. He attended East Chicago Washington High School and retired from Inland Steel Mill with many years of service. Mr. Larkin is preceded in death by his parents and wife Fannie Mae (Truly) Larkin. He leaves to cherish his memories four sons; Willie aka "Gypsy" (Sharon) Larkin of Gary, IN , Carl Larkin of Henderson, NV, David (Jeannetta) Larkin of Gary, IN and Eric (Cynthia) Larkin of Atlanta, GA, three daughters; Deborah Pace of Norfolk, VA, Terry (Gregory) Larson of Norfolk, VA and Katherine (Rochelle) Larkin, Richmond, VA along with 18 grandchildren and several great grand children and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10am until time of service Friday March 29, 2019. Funeral service will take place 11am at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Rev. Walter Clark Officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery Hobart, Indiana. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019