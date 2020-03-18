Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home
906 West Flint Park Boulevard
Flint, MI 48505
(810) 789-6666
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home
906 West Flint Park Boulevard
Flint, MI 48505
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home
906 West Flint Park Boulevard
Flint, MI 48505
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home
906 West Flint Park Boulevard
Flint, MI 48505
View Map

Willie Lee Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willie Lee Jr. Obituary
LEE, Mr. Willie Jr. - Age 68, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence. Family hour 10:00 AM Saturday, March 21, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 906 W. Flint Park Blvd., Flint, MI 48505, with funeral service commencing at 11:00 AM. Interment Sunset Hills Cemetery, G-4413 Flushing Rd., Flint, MI 48504 Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home at 10:00 AM Saturday. Mr. Lee will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, and may be viewed from 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -