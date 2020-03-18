|
LEE, Mr. Willie Jr. - Age 68, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence. Family hour 10:00 AM Saturday, March 21, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 906 W. Flint Park Blvd., Flint, MI 48505, with funeral service commencing at 11:00 AM. Interment Sunset Hills Cemetery, G-4413 Flushing Rd., Flint, MI 48504 Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home at 10:00 AM Saturday. Mr. Lee will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, and may be viewed from 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020