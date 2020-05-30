January 18, 1927 to May 21, 2020



Our beloved mother, Willie Lee, entered her eternal rest on May 21, 2020. A native of Gary, Indiana, she resided at 2634 Adams Street and in Miller for over 80 years before relocating to California. A graduate of Roosevelt High School (class of 1945) and Wilberforce State College (class of 1949). She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta. Willie Lee retired from Calumet Township Trustee office, having served as a compassionate social worker.



Willie Lee was gregarious, vivacious, and dedicated to family. In 2000, she wed Caser W. Gregory, who proceeded her in death in March 2019. Many were abundantly blessed by her time on earth, including: daughters, Wanda Pollard and Dianna Sterling of Apple Valley, CA; sons, Darryl Lackey of Tucson AZ, Darrick Lackey of Palm Springs, CA, and William Pollard of Seattle WA.



Willie Lee will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.



Condolences can be sent to Dianna Sterling, 12929 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA 92392.



A memorial service is scheduled for a later date





