Willie Lee Gregory-Pollard
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 18, 1927 to May 21, 2020

Our beloved mother, Willie Lee, entered her eternal rest on May 21, 2020. A native of Gary, Indiana, she resided at 2634 Adams Street and in Miller for over 80 years before relocating to California. A graduate of Roosevelt High School (class of 1945) and Wilberforce State College (class of 1949). She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta. Willie Lee retired from Calumet Township Trustee office, having served as a compassionate social worker.

Willie Lee was gregarious, vivacious, and dedicated to family. In 2000, she wed Caser W. Gregory, who proceeded her in death in March 2019. Many were abundantly blessed by her time on earth, including: daughters, Wanda Pollard and Dianna Sterling of Apple Valley, CA; sons, Darryl Lackey of Tucson AZ, Darrick Lackey of Palm Springs, CA, and William Pollard of Seattle WA.

Willie Lee will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.

Condolences can be sent to Dianna Sterling, 12929 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA 92392.

A memorial service is scheduled for a later date


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved