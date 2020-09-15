Willie Lee Hobson Sr. aka Hop, age 79 , was born on June 16, 1941 to Lorean and Henry Hobson in Blytheville, Mississippi . Hop grew up in Gary, Indiana and graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School in 1961. He retired from Inland Steel with 35 years of service and moved to West Covina, California to live with his daughter, Pamela in 2012. Hop transitioned on August 25, 2020 at the Queen of The Valley Hospital in West Covina, California. He was preceded in death by both parents, daughter Tracy, brothers Henry Jr, Narcissus and ex wife Allene. He was loved and leaves to cherish loving memories by daughter Pamela (Mike) Wilson, son Will, sisters Nina and Louella, grandkids, Tia, Teri, Edris (Toni), Emir, Andre, Fred, Mike Jr. Jovan, Jaheim, Jaijanae, Lyric, Great grandkids, Tylah, Tray, Londyn and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private cremation, as he wished, on Sept. 15, 2020, funeral on Sept. 17, 2020 at Rose Hills At The Garden of Palmyra, Whittier, California





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store