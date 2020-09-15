1/1
Willie Lee Hobson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Lee Hobson Sr. aka Hop, age 79 , was born on June 16, 1941 to Lorean and Henry Hobson in Blytheville, Mississippi . Hop grew up in Gary, Indiana and graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School in 1961. He retired from Inland Steel with 35 years of service and moved to West Covina, California to live with his daughter, Pamela in 2012. Hop transitioned on August 25, 2020 at the Queen of The Valley Hospital in West Covina, California. He was preceded in death by both parents, daughter Tracy, brothers Henry Jr, Narcissus and ex wife Allene. He was loved and leaves to cherish loving memories by daughter Pamela (Mike) Wilson, son Will, sisters Nina and Louella, grandkids, Tia, Teri, Edris (Toni), Emir, Andre, Fred, Mike Jr. Jovan, Jaheim, Jaijanae, Lyric, Great grandkids, Tylah, Tray, Londyn and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private cremation, as he wished, on Sept. 15, 2020, funeral on Sept. 17, 2020 at Rose Hills At The Garden of Palmyra, Whittier, California


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved