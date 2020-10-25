Rev. Wille Lee Johnson Sr. was born on March 22nd, 1953 in Gary, Indianan to Hattie Lee Johnson and Isaiah Johnson Sr. He was an alumnus of Roosevelt High School and continued his education at Calumet College of Saint Joseph where he received his Bachelors in Theology and Masters in Psychology. Willie transitioned into eternal life on Saturday, October 17th, 2020. He is preceded in death by both parents, a brother and sister, son Cory J. Johnson Sr., and grandson Javaree Johnson. The visitation will be held on Monday, October 26th, 2020 at 12 noon at New Hope M.B. Church 1117 Merrill St. Hammond, IN 46320. MASKS ARE REQUIRED! PRIVATE funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 at 11:00 am. The service may be viewed virtually through the 'New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Hammond Indiana' Facebook page.